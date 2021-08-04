Decolonizing anthropology: I’m not Indiana Jones, and I don’t want to be

It sounds like M. Night Shyamalan almost had a chance to write the fourth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise but something happened and David Koepp ended up taking the job instead. Shyamalan described his vision as a darker take on the franchise and that it would have taken things in a very different direction than where it went. In truth, it might have been the saving grace that the movie could have used. Some folks have stated that the fourth movie should have been expunged from the franchise while others have offered up their sympathy while trying to find something good to say about it. The truth is though, the fourth movie deviated from the main thrust of the franchise in such a way that it was difficult to think that it would ever be able to pull itself back into line. Obviously, that wasn’t the goal in the first place, but going from the Ark of the Covenant to the Sankara Stones to the Holy Grail and then to a Crystal Skull did sound as though it would keep things in the supernatural realm for a bit longer, at least until it was established that the skull was an alien artifact that turned out to be an actual part of an alien from another dimension.