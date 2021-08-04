Cancel
Decolonizing anthropology: I’m not Indiana Jones, and I don’t want to be

By Benjamin Davis
Michigan Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an anthropology major, I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with the Indiana Jones movie franchise. The Harrison Ford character was an inspiration to me in my youth. His archaeological excursions were a significant part of igniting my interest in the field of anthropology. But as with most things as one ages, becoming educated unveils the problematic and gross realities of the real world. Indiana Jones is littered with colonialist, Eurocentric notions that are not in line with the contemporary redirection within anthropology to decolonize the field. The sentiments Indy spouts do not fit with anthropology today. The cultural image of Indiana Jones as a caricature of the modern archaeologist or anthropologist exemplifies the ever more pressing need to decolonize the field of anthropology. And hopefully, the fifth installment of the franchise, set to release in 2022, will be the final nail in the coffin to the sugarcoated, Eurocentric depiction of archaeology that is Indiana Jones.

www.michigandaily.com

