Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys will take a "more conservative" timeline with Dak Prescott's shoulder strain, and he will not practice Tuesday or play in Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Stephon Gilmore Trade to Cowboys? Costs In Rumored Patriots Deal

FRISCO - The Stephen Gilmore saga continues to evolve as training camp draws near. The Patriots All-Pro cornerback didn't attend the club's mandatory minicamp this summer as he continues to hold out for a new contract. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million deal with...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLNew York Post

Stephen Jones admits Cowboys made a costly Dak Prescott mistake

The Cowboys know they made a mistake with Dak Prescott. After suffering a compound fracture on his right ankle in Week 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still locked up a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. The only regret the Cowboys have, according to CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, is that they couldn’t lock up Prescott sooner.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Malik Hooker identified as a “no-brainer” signing for the Dallas Cowboys

No-brainer NFL signings that should happen right now - Chris Roling, Bleacher Report. A healthy Malik Hooker would be a pretty significant boost to Dallas’ secondary. The Dallas Cowboys went all-in on rebuilding a miserable defense from last season, saying goodbye to names like Aldon Smith and Sean Lee before signing several defensive free agents and using a first-round pick on linebacker Micah Parsons.
NFLESPN

With Dak Prescott out, Dallas Cowboys turn to Garrett Gilbert at No. 2

OXNARD, Calif. -- As it turned out, the Dallas Cowboys' season did not end Wednesday when Dak Prescott stopped throwing passes because of a muscle strain, but it did speak to the fragility of their potential success. The Cowboys' hopes are pinned to Prescott, which is why they paid him...
NFLallfans.co

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Had A Blunt Mindset With The Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson wasn’t the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach for very long, but boy was America’s Team great during the years that he was. The Hall of Fame head coach led the NFC East franchise from 1989-93. Johnson led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl wins and three straight 11-plus win seasons. The legendary coach left the franchise following the Super Bowl season in 1993 due to disagreements with owner Jerry Jones.

