The true story of Joe Bell, an Oregonian man who embarked on a nationwide walk from the West Coast to New York to raise awareness about bullying after his son Jadin took his own life after being bullied for being gay in a conservative community, is one of inspiration and terrible tragedy. Months into his act of penance and letting people know what happened to his son, he was struck by a semi-truck in Colorado before dying. In the years since, however, the story of Jadin Bell’s struggling against prejudice and homophobia followed by his father Joe’s own personal crusade against bullying has become a tale of inspiration and one which in these trying times Hollywood was quick to take notice of.