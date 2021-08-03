Asheville Primary School, Homeward Bound to get additional funding from Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners approved funding to fight homelessness in the community and support a local school Tuesday night. Commissioners voted unanimously to allocate $2 million to Homeward Bound for the Days Inn project. The money is coming from coronavirus relief funds. The nonprofit plans to purchase the Days Inn on Tunnel Road and transform the building into permanent supportive housing. Homeward Bound leaders plan to create 85 affordable units for people experiencing chronic homelessness. The building will also house support services.my40.tv
