Grizzlies thrash Jazz (Blue) in Summer League opener

By Joe Mullinax
grizzlybearblues.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the Memphis Grizzlies saw the Utah Jazz, it ended poorly for the bears of Beale Street. While it was a successful season for Ja Morant and company, it was unceremoniously shut down after a gentleman’s sweep at the hands of Donovan Mitchell and a Jazz team that appeared destined for the NBA Finals. That, of course, did not occur - the Jazz season ended in the next round. But still, the gap between the Grizzlies and the Jazz was quite wide. It was a reminder that Memphis was not yet ready for the NBA contender mantle, despite their overachiever status. The campaign was a success...but it was still a bittersweet conclusion.

