Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2014 Champagne Silver Metallic Chevrolet Tahoe

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice. LTZ trim. Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Captains Chairs, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear...

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Ethanol#Chevrolet Tahoe#Champagne Silver Metallic#Ltz#Navigation#4x4#Aluminum Wheels#Captains Chairs#Navigation#Siriusxm Stereo#Dual Zone A C#Rear Seat Audio Controls#Rear Air#Keyless Entry#Packages Sun#Wheels#Usb#Radio Data System#Rds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Classic Silver Metallic Toyota Corolla

EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Classic Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior, SE trim. Great Conditon. Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Lane Keeping Assist, CD Player, CARPET MAT PACKAGE (TMS), Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Ingot Silver Metallic Ford Explorer

$3,500 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Flex Fuel, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, WHEELS: 20 PAINTED ALUMINUM, Heated Rear Seat, 4x4, New Tires CLICK ME!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat Ram 2500

SLT trim, Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat exterior. 4x4, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Tow Hitch, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, PROTECTION GROUP, 5.7L SMPI V8 HEMI ENGINE W/VARIABLE V... ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels. MP3 Player, Satellite...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Alloy Silver Metallic Mitsubishi Outlander

FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Nice, LOW MILES - 28,598! ES trim. Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, CARGO MAT PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, 4x4. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Black Chevrolet Blazer

Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, SUNROOF, POWER PANORAMIC, TILT-SLIDIN... Back-Up Camera, REDLINE EDITION. LT trim, BLACK exterior and JET BLACK interior. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Alabaster Silver Metallic Honda Accord

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Brilliant Silver Metallic Nissan Rogue

Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City!, $1,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up Camera, CD Player CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Silver Streak Metallic Toyota Tacoma

Great Shape, LOW MILES - 45,533! Tacoma trim. iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, CD Player, Bluetooth, SR5 PKG, 16 ALUMINUM WHEELS W/P245/75R16 TIRE..., Trailer Hitch, TOWING PKG, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Pepperdust Metallic Chevrolet Equinox

FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 20,255! LT trim. Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Turbo Charged, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, S... AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. Satellite Radio, Privacy Glass,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda Pilot Special Edition

3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" Exclusive Black-Painted Alloy.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Satin Steel Metallic GMC Yukon

Very Nice. Third Row Seat, Entertainment System, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, WHEELS, 20 X 9 (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, 4x4, Hitch, Power Liftgate, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... OPEN ROAD PACKAGE CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Silver Zynith Jeep Grand Cherokee L

3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, 4x4, Panoramic Roof, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850R... ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP III, Alloy Wheels. Silver Zynith exterior, Overland trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Magnetite_gray_met Subaru Outback

Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Limited XT trim. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Shadow Black Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW

Great Shape. XLT trim. Turbo Charged Engine, 4x4, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTO.. SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE, XLT VALUE PACKAGE CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Satellite Radio,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford F-150

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 42,227! $500 below J.D. Power Retail! LARIAT trim. Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Bed Liner, 4x4, Turbo Charged, EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay Keyless Entry, Privacy...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Pyrite Mica Toyota RAV4

EPA 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nice. Limited trim. Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, RADIO: PREMIUM DISPLAY AUDIO W/NAV/EN... Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Blueprint Toyota Highlander

Sunroof, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate. XSE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru WRX STI

WRX STI trim. Nice, ONLY 44,421 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, AUTO DIMMING MIRROR W/COMPASS, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Originally bought here CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Durango

Nice, LOW MILES - 30,068! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, 3RD ROW SEATING GROUP AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy