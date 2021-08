Click here to read the full article. Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad have met again. One of the highly anticipated events for track and field was the women’s 400-meter hurdles on Wednesday, mostly due to the rivalry between U.S. athletes McLaughlin and Muhammad, who have continued to push one another. The two are known to be the fastest women to run the event.More from WWDTop Five Men’s Fashion Trends From Spring 2022 After a tight race, 21-year-old McLaughlin slightly edged out Muhammad to take the gold and broke her own world record in the process, setting a time of 51.46 seconds. Muhammad,...