Calvin Ridley 'ready for that role' as Falcons No. 1 receiver

By Grant Gordon
NFL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFalcons fans and fantasy football players alike have their eyes on ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿. With the departure of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ to the Titans, Ridley is the No. 1 receiver in Atlanta and the go-to guy. Ridley's ready for it. After all, he was that guy for a good portion of 2020.

Posted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception. Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast...
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Younghoe Koo gets vehicle stolen, pleads with thief to return cleats: 'I won't even be mad'

Younghoe Koo did not have the best weekend. He walked out to his black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sunday to discover it wasn't where he parked it, nor was it anywhere in sight. It turns out it had been stolen -- he pointed out on his Instagram account -- ruining his day entirely. But for as much as Koo was upset someone decided to swipe his Jeep, he was that much more concerned about the tools of his trade that were inside the vehicle.
NFLUSA Today

Falcons to pay $22 million in dead money to nine former players

The Atlanta Falcons were lucky to land the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft because without the money to sign any major free agents, it was their only real shot to add blue-chip talent this offseason. Fans had to watch as the team traded away All-Pro wideout Julio Jones just to clear enough cap space to sign its nine-player rookie class.
NFLNBC Sports

Mike Vrabel unconcerned after Julio Jones’ departure from practice

Titans receiver Julio Jones landed awkwardly during a red-zone drill, Ben Arthur of The Tennessean reports. Jones left the field for the training room a few minutes later and did not return, but Titans coach Mike Vrabel appeared unconcerned after practice. “Yeah, sure,” Vrabel said when asked if Jones is...
NFLallfans.co

Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The wide receivers/tight ends

Editor’s note: This is the fifth of an eight-part, position-by-position series analyzing the Falcons’ roster before they report for training camp Tuesday. With the trade of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley is the Falcons’ top weapon at wide receiver. Also, new Falcons coach Arthur Smith will place an emphasis on the...
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bulked-up Matt Hennessy ready to battle for Falcons’ center spot

With the Falcons not re-signing the great Alex Mack, the Falcons’ center position is one of the key training-camp battles. Matt Hennessy, who started two games at center last season after being selected in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Temple, opened training camp with the first team. He’ll have to hold off rookie center Drew Dalman, who played at Stanford and was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.
NFLfantasypros.com

Calvin Ridley showing no lingering effects from offseason foot surgery

With the Julio Jones trade, Ridley is primed to be Matt Ryan's No. 1 target this season. The three-year pro has excelled in that role in the past when Jones has been injured. In the seven games Jones missed last season, Ridley commanded a 30% target share and averaged 11 targets per game. The former Crimson Tide receiver put all that volume to good use too, averaging 19.8 points per game in those contests. Ridley is currently being drafted as the WR6, which isn't a spot fantasy managers should be shying away from him at. He has the talent and expected volume to return good value on that investment. In fact, he has the potential to finish even higher. The Falcons are once again expected to be one of the most pass-happy offenses in the league. They lack an elite talent at running back and their defense is expected to be below-average. Ridley is an excellent investment this season in all scoring formats, especially with the news there are no concerns regarding his health.
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Football: How High Can Calvin Ridley Fly This Season?

An offseason of change in Atlanta has led to Calvin Ridley sitting alone the top of the target totem pole for the Atlanta Falcons. After a stellar 2020 campaign, most of which Ridley played without stud stablemate Julio Jones on the opposite side of the field, how good can Ridley be in 2021 now that Jones is out of town?
NFLPosted by
Times Leader

Still standing: Falcons’ Ryan embraces elder statesman role

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Matt Ryan feels like the last man standing with the Atlanta Falcons, not that it’s a bad thing. Ryan has nobody left from his rookie year of 2008 still with the team. And he’s one of just four starters — Jake Matthews, Deion Jones and Grady Jarrett are the others — left from the Super Bowl team of 2016.
NFLYardbarker

Calvin Ridley looks to have recovered well from foot surgery

With Julio Jones now in Tennessee, the weight is all on Ridley’s shoulders. He’s the one proven wide receive on the roster and was voted a Second-Team All-Pro last season. Without Jones, many believe he could challenge for First-Team All-Pro honors and lead the league in receiving. But in order for that to happen, he has to stay healthy, so it’s nice to see him looking 100% with so much time remaining before Week 1.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons sign wide receiver J'Mon Moore

The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver J’Mon Moore on Friday afternoon. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, Moore brings size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and special teams ability to a Falcons roster looking to add depth at wide receiver following the Julio Jones trade.

