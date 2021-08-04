Retirement community, more retail coming to Oak Hill/Sullivan area
New developments, including a retirement community and retail/office buildings, are planned for the Oak Hill/Sullivan Road area. An "active adult" community with 43 units is proposed for 17 acres on the south end of the Oak Hill Professional Park. The commissioners voted to approve a rezoning of the property from Office Institutional to the county's Residential Retirement Community Care District for the development.times-herald.com
