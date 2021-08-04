Retirement community, more retail coming to Oak Hill/Sullivan area

Three more Central New York municipalities are opting out of retail marijuana sales, but they are all letting the public have the final decision with a vote. The town of Geddes is following the town of Camillus’ lead by voting to opt out, and then scheduling a public vote in November. Town Supervisor Jerry Albrigo said the town did its own research and believes it can legally require a vote. The town plans to put it on the Nov. 2 ballot.