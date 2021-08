Molly is a super-friendly dog who has been at the Coweta Animal Services shelter since Feb. 1, 2020. While Molly loves people, she can be dog aggressive. Molly likes some dogs, but some she doesn't. She's never been tested with cats. Potential adopters who have other dogs in the home should bring them to meet Molly before considering taking her home. However, Molly would probably do best in a home by herself, said shelter workers.