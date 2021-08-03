Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
(Licking, MO) -- A Missouri prisoner who walked away from a June work release assignment at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia has been transferred to a maximum-security prison in Licking. The state Department of Corrections has moved 44-year-old Jason Laird to South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Prosecutors in Pettis County have charged Laird with three class D felonies relating to the June escape: second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and stealing more than 750 dollars. In addition to facing new felony charges, Laird will also have to finish his seven-year prison sentence for 11 prior convictions.www.kmaland.com
