Blowing kisses in the win: Phillies 5, Nationals 4
It seemed like the Phillies were in for a tense, low-scoring game. Then the bats finally woke up, and it seemed like they were going to coast to victory. And just as quickly, things became tense again. In the end, despite the absence of their usual setup-man and closer, the Phillies were able to successfully hold on for a 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals (and their right fielder was able to successfully pay tribute to the Washington DC fans).www.thegoodphight.com
