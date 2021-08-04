Blowing kisses in the win: Phillies 5, Nationals 4

“What has happened to it all? Crazy, some would say. Where is the life that I recognize? Gone away…” – Duran Duran, Ordinary World. Back-to-back homers by Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo to christen yesterday’s 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks sure felt like old times, didn’t it? It was the seventh time the duo has homered in consecutive at-bats in their Cubs careers and the first time in two years. It’s hard to believe all of this is ending, if not this week then certainly before the team reports to spring training next year when Jed Hoyer will roster his first signature team.