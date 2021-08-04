Cancel
Experts say vaccine requirements are not new

Fox 32 Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith vaccines like measles and rubella being a decades-old requirement for students, many are wondering whether eligible students should be required to get the COVID vaccine.

HealthPosted by
The Independent

CDC says nationwide vaccine mandate not under consideration

The director of the US Centres for Disease Control said the agency would not be recommending any nationwide vaccination mandates, despite the spike in Delta variant Covid-19 cases around the country. CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that "there will be no nationwide mandate" for the Covid-19 vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsScience Daily

Emphasize personal health benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, experts say

Messages emphasizing the personal health benefits of COVID-19 vaccines have the best chance of increasing vaccination levels across the nation, according to research conducted by University of Wyoming economists. "Our findings suggest that several forms of public messages can increase vaccination intentions, but messaging that emphasizes personal health benefits had...
Public Healthidahocapitalsun.com

Can Idahoans really be required to get COVID-19 vaccines? Case law says yes.

Hennings Jacobson strongly objected to the state’s requirement that he be vaccinated. He argued that “a compulsory vaccination law is unreasonable, arbitrary and oppressive, and, therefore, hostile to the inherent right of every freeman to care for his own body and health in such way as to him seems best.” Similar arguments have been made by others around the state of Idaho in recent months.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Public Healthhoumatimes.com

I Had COVID-19. Do I Still Need A Vaccine?

If you have already had and recovered from COVID-19, you may be wondering: Do I need a to worry about getting the vaccine if I have already had COVID-19? The answer is yes. If you have already had COVID-19 and recovered, you should still get vaccinated. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, while rare, it is possible that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Additionally, there is not enough information currently available to say how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again. Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Should I wear a mask if I am fully vaccinated?

Are you vaccinated and wondering whether you should continue to wear your mask out in public or not?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask-wearing guidance on Tuesday to suggest that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with “high” or “substantial” transmission of COVID-19.
Newark, DEPosted by
Delaware Business Times

ChristianaCare announces vaccine mandate

NEWARK — ChristianaCare, the largest hospital system and private employer in Delaware, is requiring its staff to receive at least one vaccine shot by Sept. 21. The policy applies to all employees regardless of the type of work they do, including medical-dental staff, residents, students, contracted employees, temporary labor, volunteers and vendors. ChristianaCare employs 14,500 people in its hospitals and medical offices across the state.
Public HealthWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Stop the spread, get the vaccine

COVID-19 infections were up last week. Some businesses have implemented mask mandates. Health experts warned we possibly could be facing lockdowns again. We didn’t get this far to go back to the beginning. And, considering how uncomfortable masks are in 90-plus degree heat, we certainly don’t want to cover up during the hottest season of the year.

