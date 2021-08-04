Experts say vaccine requirements are not new

If you have already had and recovered from COVID-19, you may be wondering: Do I need a to worry about getting the vaccine if I have already had COVID-19? The answer is yes. If you have already had COVID-19 and recovered, you should still get vaccinated. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, while rare, it is possible that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Additionally, there is not enough information currently available to say how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again. Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.