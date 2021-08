It's easily one of THE most embarrassing moments in my radio career. My excuse? I was a newbie. I started in radio in 1989 in Peoria, IL. And the station I was working for had Diamond Rio play our local arena--The Peoria Civic Center--in one of their convention halls we turned into a honky tonk. We set up a stage, a bar, a dance floor, and plenty of seating and tables and gave away a ton of tickets on the air for the show. This was only going to be the second concert I had been to with the station; the first being Alabama with Clint Black the year before in 1990 at the same venue.