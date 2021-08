Here is a selected list of events in the Long Island Weekly coverage area. Sponsored by the North Shore Audubon Society at Hempstead Lake State Park Lot 3, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Limited registration. Must register via email to nsaudubonsociety@gmail.com, and you will receive a confirmation email if there is an opening. If you become unable to attend, please email to allow someone on the waiting list to take your slot. Follow CDC guidelines re masks and safe distancing, especially if you are not vaccinated. Wear water-resistant footwear, bring binoculars and drinking water. Wear long pants and socks so you do not touch poison ivy. “Leaderless” walk, may be canceled in inclement weather.