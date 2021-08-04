Cancel
Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees rout Orioles

By ADRY TORRES Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on...

