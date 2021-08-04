COVID-19 cases popping up at local nursing homes

Some Vigo County nursing homes and long-term care facilities are reporting isolated COVID cases, but through vaccinations, testing and temporary visitor restrictions, those cases have been “controlled,” says Jane Keyes, a nurse/ contract worker for the Vigo County Health Department.

“It’s not like it was before ...They know what to do,” Keyes said. “I really have confidence in everybody.”

Local nursing homes report to Keyes if they have COVID cases.

She estimated that upwards of 90% of long-term care residents locally are vaccinated, as well as between 50 to 70% of long-term care staff in the community, which varies by facility.

“I would say the unvaccinated are bringing it in,” Keyes said.

She believes it’s important for all long-term staff in those facilities to get vaccinated. “It’s going to make a difference .. and it’s going to help those older people,” she said. She believes vaccinations should be mandatory for anyone who works in a health care setting.

If a COVID case develops in a long-term care facility, indoor visitation is temporarily suspended and facility-wide COVID testing takes place to ensure no additional cases develop; state guidelines outline criteria for when and how visitation can resume.

“It’s not like they are going to shut down for a long period of time,” Keyes said. The facilities maintain restrictions until they find the COVID source or if there are more cases. “They do contact tracing internally by testing.”

So far when local facilities have a COVID case, they’ve been have been able to stop any spread. “It’s been controlled,” she said.

Over the past year, they’ve learned much as far as infection control “like you would not believe,” she said. Also, surveyors from the Indiana Department of Health will monitor and assist them them with infection control.

With COVID cases increasing throughout the state and nation, “I’m not saying we won’t have a bumpy road ... but I feel more confident in our community and in our facilities,” Keyes said. “We all work together.”

Getting more people vaccinated, especially long-term care staff, is critical. “We need to increase our rates before we’re going to see a big change,” she said.

Currently, Springhill Village in Terre Haute has two staff members who have tested positive and are quarantining at home. No residents have tested positive, said Sherri Davies, vice president of marketing with American Senior Communities/Springhill Village.

She did not address specifically how the facility responds when residents or staff test positive.

“Communication is very important to us. Should a positive case occur among residents or staff, family members will be notified and provided regular updates,” Davies stated in an email. “Family members are encouraged to call Springhill Village should they have additional questions about visitation with their loved ones.”

From the outset of this pandemic, Springhill Village “has gone well beyond CDC guidelines and ISDH guidance to protect our residents and will continue to move forward with compassion and an over-abundance of caution and quality care,” Davies stated

The company and its long-term care facilities are in close contact with local, state and federal health authorities, following their guidance and mandates.

“We firmly believe that vaccinating employees is essential for our customer’s safety and health. As such, all residents and staff have been offered the life-saving vaccine and have been provided extensive education about its effectiveness. Any staff members who are not yet vaccinated are tested at least weekly and are required to be masked at all times. Springhill Village hosts onsite vaccination clinics for staff members and their friends and families as well as residents and their families,” Davies wrote.

