COVID-19 virus hospitalizations rising in Vigo County

COVID-19 virus hospitalizations are increasing, Vigo County health authorities say.

On Tuesday morning, Union Hospital had 26 COVID cases, with six in intensive care and one on a ventilator, said Joni Wise, Vigo County Health Department administrator. Regional reported five cases with three in intensive care.

Wise checks hospital data each day. “The numbers are going up,” Wise said.

Mandi Scott, Union Health spokeswoman, confirmed the increased hospitalizations. By comparison, in June, “We averaged zero to five [cases].”

Union Hospital “is experiencing an increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, compared to just four weeks ago, and is responding in full force. While we cannot say for certain it is because of the Delta variant, most assume such is the case,” Scott said.

Ann Marie Foote, Regional spokeswoman, provided the following statement:

”While we have seen our numbers increase in the past month, we are not experiencing the large number of patients that we treated earlier in the pandemic. Our hospital is watching the emergence of the Delta variant very closely, as it is clear this strain is highly infectious and spreading more rapidly than other variants.

”The vast majority of infections and hospitalizations across hospitals in our division are among the unvaccinated. Therefore, the best thing people can do to support our healthcare workers — who have been on the front lines of this pandemic for 18 months and have seen its devastation firsthand time and again — is to get vaccinated,” the Regional Hospital statement said. “Data shows that if vaccinations do not completely protect you from getting COVID, those who have been vaccinated experience less severe illness and are much less likely to be hospitalized or die due to a COVID-19 infection.”