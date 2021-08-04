ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2021-08-04 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer; Summers The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia West Central Summers County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 445 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the western part of Mercer county near and along to just east of the Raleigh and Wyoming County lines. This includes areas near Camp Creek State Park, Winonah, and Flat Top. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen to the west of these areas during the past 1 to 2 hours. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 30 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka... Camp Creek Bramwell... Camp Creek State Park Spanishburg... Wenonah Flat Top This includes the following streams and drainages Bluestone River, Flipping Creek, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 29 MINUTES