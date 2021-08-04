Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 1 day ago

WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 3, 2021. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH. CENTRAL BLAINE, SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER AND WESTERN BUTTE COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a. threat. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Pocatello#National Weather Service#South Central#Extreme Weather#Wfo Pocatello Warnings#Areal Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Billings, MTKULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Custer. County through 645 PM MDT... At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20. miles east of Hillside, or 30 miles north of Miles City, moving. southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, winds in...
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Orocovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 125 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coamo; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 421 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
EnvironmentKULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Toole County. At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9. miles northeast of Shelby, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could...
EnvironmentKULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Flathead County through 645 PM MDT... At 621 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles northeast of West Glacier, or 33 miles northeast of Evergreen,. moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of...
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Utuado, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Utuado; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 125 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glacier The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Glacier County in north central Montana * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 318 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 22 miles northeast of North Browning, or 23 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Glacier County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EnvironmentKULR8

ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Boise. and southeastern Gem Counties through 845 PM MDT... At 811 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Horseshoe Bend, or 16 miles east of Emmett, moving northeast at 20. mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess...
EnvironmentKULR8

ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west. central Boise, southwestern Valley, northeastern Payette,. southeastern Gem and southeastern Washington Counties through 900 PM. MDT... At 828 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong. thunderstorms near French Corner, or 16 miles north...
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco, Isabela, Lares, Moca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Anasco; Isabela; Lares; Moca The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anasco in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico San Sebastian in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 301 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 17:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 309 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mercer County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Mercer; Summers The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia West Central Summers County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 445 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1039 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the western part of Mercer county near and along to just east of the Raleigh and Wyoming County lines. This includes areas near Camp Creek State Park, Winonah, and Flat Top. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen to the west of these areas during the past 1 to 2 hours. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 30 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Matoaka... Camp Creek Bramwell... Camp Creek State Park Spanishburg... Wenonah Flat Top This includes the following streams and drainages Bluestone River, Flipping Creek, Camp Creek, Crane Creek, Big Branch and Clark Branch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 29 MINUTES
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Coamo, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 16:01:00 Expires: 2021-08-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Coamo; Jayuya; Orocovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Coamo in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 125 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Some reports of around curb height street flooding has been reported. With heavy rain once again reaching the vicinity, a general Flash Flood warning seems necessary. This is for the city of Lamar. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lamar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
EnvironmentKULR8

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create. erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA:. In Central WY Fire Zones...280...289. In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. * COUNTIES AFFECTED:. In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.

Comments / 0

Community Policy