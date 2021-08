Great Lakes Loons players are moving up in the world -- the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization. When the Loons moved from the Low-A level to the High-A after Minor League Baseball was restructured prior to the 2021 season, a lot of players came back to play at Dow Diamond to start another year. Guys like Justin Yurchak, James Outman and Miguel Vargas all returned to play for the Loons again.