Guest column: The 1846 Arrival of Cleggs to local area
Edward Clegg born in 1819 or 1820, according to two Federal Census, grew up in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Ireland. He and his wife, Maria Jane Austin Clegg migrated to the U.S. through Liverpool, England on the ship, “Ohio” in 1843 to Van Buren, Arkansas; then in 1846 relocated to the village of Lavaca, Texas, — which was then a part of Victoria County. Just a reminder — Texas became a state in December 1845.www.victoriaadvocate.com
