It’s the Mariners, a lefty started, and the Rays lost

The Seattle Mariners have acquired left-hander Tyler Anderson from Pittsburgh, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press, in their second deal of the day that involves pitching. The person spoke to the AP on condition on anonymity because there was no official announcement. Earlier in the day, reports circulated the Pirates were close to trading Anderson to Philadelphia. But the veteran 31-year-old wound up going to the other coast in a trade for prospects, joining a team in contention for an AL wild-card spot. Anderson is 5-8 with a 4.35 ERA in 18 starts. Hours earlier, the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman, one of the best relievers in the majors this season, and pitcher Rafael Montero to AL West-leading Houston for infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.