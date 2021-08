As August dawns with its 90-degree sunrises and its still and sticky air, we are tempted to wish it away. To hark wistfully back to July, when summer was still a novelty, and vacations were just over the horizon. Or yearn ahead to autumn, when the slightest change of a leaf’s color will get us a little giddy, and the prospect of football on a chilly night or a Sunday afternoon can push us over the edge of excitement.