Grant Holloway was recently asked what his expectations were at the Tokyo Olympics. “If I don’t say I want to win a gold medal,” he said, “I don’t think I should be going to Tokyo.” Would you expect anything less from Holloway? Olympic gold is one of the few things missing from his amazing résumé. Two months ago, the Grassfield High standout ran 12.96 seconds to win the 110-meter hurdles at ...