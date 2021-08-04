Dothan voters give Mayor Saliba landslide victory to second term; Childers new DCS board chairman

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and his wife Angie look at voting returns on her smartphone from the Aug. 3 city election. JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Voters decidedly gave Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba a landslide victory in Tuesday’s city election, giving him a second term in office.

Unofficial election results show that Saliba earned 6,062 votes or 85% of all votes compared with Sidney Miller’s 1,089.

“I’m excited about winning my reelection bid,” Saliba said Tuesday night as he was surrounded by family. “I genuinely wanted to serve another four years to see the completion of a lot of projects, a lot of capital projects we have underway.”

He also wanted to congratulate all the candidates that ran in the election for their efforts in trying to serve their community.

Scott Childers, a retired educator, won the position of Dothan City Schools Board chairman by receiving around 63% of the vote and beating Sam Tew, the owner of a local painting business.

One runoff election will likely take place on Sept. 14 between District 2 commission candidates Phillippe “Phil” Kirksey and Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland as neither received a majority of all votes cast. Kirkland received 36% of the votes, or 264, while Kirksey received 223, or 30%, out of 736 ballots cast at both polling locations and the election office.

In District 1, incumbent Kevin Dorsey narrowly escaped a runoff with Mike Johnson by getting 52% of the total vote in a field of three candidates and reclaiming his seat for another term.

Bradley Bedwell unseated longtime District 3 commissioner Albert Kirkland by earning 58% of 1,214 total ballots counted, while District 4 commissioner John Ferguson easily held on to his seat against Angela Godfrey. Gantt Pierce will be representing District 5 after soundly defeating Anita Dawkins Weatherington.

In the school board race, Brenda Guilford will hold on to her District 1 seat, while Melanie Hill reclaims her old seat as school board member for District 3, and Aurie Jenkins will represent District 6 after narrowly defeating Eric Little.

Officials will confirm the results of the election on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.