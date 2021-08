OSCODA – Sharon Ostrander was named the winner of “All Around Town” Art Exhibition at the Huron Shores Artisan Hall. She was given the winning prize for her alcohol ink painting of “Blue Heron. According to Owner Ann Rataj, a quarter of the votes cast were for Ostrander’s two works. Votes for the “All Around Town” Art Exhibition were neck and neck with top votes for Chuck Schroeder, Kathy Hough and Ostrander.