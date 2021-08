Toro went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 9-5 win over the Rangers. Toro doubled and scored in the second inning and then came around to score again after singling in the third. Over the last five games, he's 7-for-16 with five extra-base hits and six runs scored. The 24-year-old infielder will carve out a prominent role in Seattle's lineup if he continues swinging the bat like this. Toro's OPS is up to .762 through 133 plate appearances this season.