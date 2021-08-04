Cancel
'No one has shown proof.' Texas Democrat won't say whether she left DC for European vacation

By Cayla Harris
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Jessica González won’t confirm or deny that she and another House Democrat, Rep. Julie Johnson, have left Washington, D.C. for a vacation abroad. Reports began circulating early Tuesday that the two representatives had left their colleagues and jetted off to Europe — possibly Portugal — during the last week of the special session in Austin. Both González and Johnson were among the more than 50 House Democrats who fled to the nation’s capital last month to deny a quorum in the Texas House and stall a GOP elections bill.

