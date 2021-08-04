Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

AdvanceTC Signs MOA With Malaysian University (UKM), To Conduct R&D On AI Technologies For Mobile Camera For Its Range of Xplore Devices

buffalonynews.net
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company') is pleased to announce that the Company, in recognition of its technologies, has established an R&D collaboration with The National University of Malaysia (UKM), a premier Malaysian University under the ambit of the Ministry of Education, Malaysia for the development of cutting-edge AI technologies for mobile camera vision.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Telephony#New Technologies#Mobile Application#Camera#Malaysian University#Xplore Devices#Company#The Ministry Of Education#Artificial Intelligence#Moa#Ukm#Advancetc Ltd#Cp Loi#Nsx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Software
Related
TechnologyNeowin

Samsung expands its range of SDN solutions to aid mobile operators and enterprises

Samsung has stated that it is broadening its portfolio of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solutions by bringing new enhancements that will aid various enterprises and mobile operators in administering networks efficiently. Thus far, its SDN portfolio has offered support for data center operations. The latest SDN solutions with enhanced capabilities will...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Samsung Launches “2021 The Wall”, a Massive 8K Resolution MicroLED Screen That Measures Over 1,000-Inches

Samsung Electronics officially launches the 2021 model of its massive “The Wall” modular display, complete with new AI processing technology, upgraded 120Hz frame rates, and versatile installation options. It uses a new Micro AI Processor to instantly analyze and optimize every frame of video to deliver the best picture quality possible. How so? The processor accesses 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology. Read more for additional pictures and information.
Cell Phonesesri.com

New Technical Paper: ArcGIS Mobile Apps & Mobile Device Management (MDM) Support

A growing deployment pattern for organizations with mobile workers is the adoption of mobile device management (MDM) technology which helps centralize the security management of mobile devices. MDM technology is third party software that information technology (IT) administrators use to control, secure, and enforce policies on mobile devices for an organization.
Engineeringtctmagazine.com

Elementum 3D adopts SPEE3D cold spray metal 3D printing technology for materials R&D

Additive manufacturing materials firm Elementum 3D is expanding its research and development efforts by purchasing a WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printing system from SPEE3D. Broadening its materials development activity into metal cold spray 3D printing, Elementum 3D believes it will now have a greater capacity to offer ‘rapid and cost-effective solutions’ for customers in the defence, mining, aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas sectors.
Cell PhonesDigital Photography Review

Corning’s new DX and DX+ glass composite materials plan to improve smartphone cameras, starting with Samsung

Corning has developed a new glass composite material that it claims will both reduce scratching and improve light transmission for smartphone camera systems. Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ use multi-layer coatings on the front of the optical elements of the camera module to increase light transmission from roughly 95% of non-treated camera systems to 98%, ultimately giving the sensor behind the lens array more light to work with. Both the DX and DX+ composites are claimed to let through the same 98% of light, but the DX+ composite is more scratch resistant than the standard DX coating, according to Corning.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global AI In Information And Communications Technology (ICT) Market Report 2021-2026 - AI Is Increasing Operational Awareness Of ICT Networks And Systems For Communication Service Providers

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Information and Communications Technology 2021-2026: AI and Cognitive Computing in Communications, Applications, Content, and Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report assesses the AI in the ICT ecosystem including technologies, solutions and players. Application areas covered include marketing...
tmonews.com

Ookla confirms T-Mobile is top carrier for fastest 5G speed and most available network

Right after Opensignal revealed that T-Mobile has the fastest and most available 5G network in the country, another report released data that shows the same results. The report, released by Ookla, confirms yesterday’s news that T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G speeds and spend more time connected to 5G compared to other customers. This is the 6th report this year that shows T-Mobile’s leading numbers when it comes to 5G speed and coverage.
NFLsoyacincau.com

Nord 2 5G: OnePlus’ new mid-range contender with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI and 50MP camera

OnePlus has launched their new smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2, in select regions such as India and Europe. It’s the latest in their midrange-focused Nord range of devices. The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.42-inch, FHD fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Underneath there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI system-on-chip, mated to either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. Similarly, there’s also two storage options; the lower RAM model gets less storage at 128GB while the latter has 256GB of storage. And as usual, the Nord 2 comes with OxygenOS.
Electronicsxda-developers

Nokia is lending its name to a new line of smart home lighting products

Nokia is a household name when it comes to mobile phones thanks to the brand’s dominance before the rise of smartphones. Today, Nokia is no longer in the business of making phones, though you’ll still see their name on the shelves since they’ve licensed their brand name to HMD Global, a Finnish smartphone maker. Smartphones aren’t the only “smart” product that Nokia is willing to slap its name on, though. Meet Nokia Smart Lighting, a suite of smart home lighting and electrical control products.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Smartlabs and Nokia smart lighting launches

Smartlabs and Nokia have launched a new range of smart lighting throughout the United States this week combining a minimalistic design with universal compatibility. Offering users easy installation and innovative technology with a single SKU of each model. “For architects and designers they provide a way to add stylistic touches and modern European design with smart home versatility – creating lighting scenes and automation that can further elevate and personalize a home.”
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

EcoFlow Launches Highest Capacity Portable Home Battery on Kickstarter

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today launched the EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable home battery and ecosystem. With an expandable capacity up to 25kWh, the DELTA Pro can fully recharge in under two hours and is the industry's first battery to harness multiple power sources. The full ecosystem has enough power – on just one charge – to meet an average family's emergency power usage for about one week.
TechnologyEmbedded.com

RISC-V based CPU supports automotive functional safety

The new NS31A from NSITEXE is a new RISC-V based 32-bit general purpose CPU that supports ISO 26262 ASIL D level functional safety for automotive applications. A new RISC-V based 32-bit general purpose CPU that supports ISO 26262 ASIL D level functional safety for automotive applications has been introduced by Japan-based intellectual property (IP) vendor NSITEXE, a spinout of Denso Corporation.
NFLbleepingcomputer.com

NSA shares guidance on how to secure your wireless devices

The US National Security Agency (NSA) today published guidance on how to properly secure wireless devices against potential attacks targeting them when traveling or working remotely. While NSA's recommendations are designed to help National Security System (NSS), Department of Defense (DoD), and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) teleworkers, they apply to...
Softwareaithority.com

Open Source Face Recognition Application CompreFace Adds New Features

New Plug-Ins, Support for Insightface and Improved User Experience Among Latest Updates to Compreface. Exadel, a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products and applications, announced updates to CompreFace, an open source face recognition application. Since its launch in November 2020, CompreFace has experienced quick adoption with real-world applications already developed.
ComputersHPCwire

Chenbro Unveils 4U Rackable Tower Server Chassis for Multi GPGPU Applications in AI, ML

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 3, 2021 Chenbro, a leader in the design and manufacturing of own-brand rackmount system, is excited to announce the latest SR113 rackable tower server chassis to increase deep learning through powerful multi-GPGPU and storage configurations. Supporting CRPS/ATX PSU (EEB SKU), the proprietary mainboard can be loaded with up to 5 double-width GPGPU cards to accelerate many of today’s best-known machine learning software stacks. Developers and SMBs now have access to more compute capability with IT architecture that is capable of taking in great sets of data.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Sirena Inc. Announces the Launch of Its New Online Store and Kitchen Products

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Dedicated to improving lives through science-backed cleaning technologies, Sirena recently announced yet another major milestone: a new website launch. Since its inception, Sirena Inc has worked hard to serve its customer base, offering innovative products that perform as good as they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy