‘Storage Wars’: Here’s What Dave Hester Has Been Up to Since Leaving Show in 2012

Dave Hester has been dividing “Storage Wars” fans’ opinions since he first appeared on the show in 2010. He has been notoriously difficult to get along with over the years, feuding with multiple former co-stars. And he famously sued A&E for firing him without cause in 2012 before getting his job back years later. But it wouldn’t last, as he left for good in 2017. So what has Hester gotten himself into since his dispute with the network in 2012?

