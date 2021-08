The U.S. Army has selected Eckhart to design and build automation to increase the rate of fire for Self-Propelled Howitzers. By way of the SPARTN Fire Faster program, the Army Applications Laboratory managed a competitive process in which hundreds of potential industry partners were evaluated before selecting and funding five companies to lead the artillery loading modernization effort. Eckhart is proud to formally announce this new relationship with the U.S. Army and to embrace the mission to improve the safety and efficiency of U.S. soldiers.