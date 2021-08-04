Shontel Brown will win Ohio Democratic special primary, CNN projects

It’s rare that a special election in August carries as much weight as Tuesday’s race in Ohio pitting Nina Turner, a hero to progressives and a fierce promoter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Medicare for All, and the Green New Deal, against Shontel Brown, a local office holder with an undistinguished record but with the firepower of the Congressional Black Caucus behind her, along with the endorsement of Hillary Clinton and other national Democrats.