Douglas County, OR

'The staff is excited and the people are excited': Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday

By David Ochoa, NBC16.com Staff
nbc16.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday in Roseburg. Already, the fairgrounds are filled with the familiar sights and sounds of the county fair. "It's a great feeling right now because one more day and we have a fair," says Douglas County Fairgrounds Director Dan Hults. "It's been a long time coming. It's been a couple years, so here we go. The staff is excited and the people are excited."

