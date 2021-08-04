'The staff is excited and the people are excited': Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday in Roseburg. Already, the fairgrounds are filled with the familiar sights and sounds of the county fair. "It's a great feeling right now because one more day and we have a fair," says Douglas County Fairgrounds Director Dan Hults. "It's been a long time coming. It's been a couple years, so here we go. The staff is excited and the people are excited."nbc16.com
