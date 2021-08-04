Cancel
Elections

OH-Winners

By The Associated Press
Rapid City Journal
 1 day ago

U.S. House - District 11.

OH-House-11-nominated

Shontel Brown, Dem, nominated U.S. House, District.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
Congress & Courtslawandcrime.com

Judge Orders Laura Loomer and Her Company to Pay More Than $120,000 in Attorneys’ Fees Over Lawsuit Against Muslim Rights Group

A federal magistrate judge in Florida ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and her company Illoominate Media to pay a Muslim civil rights advocacy group nearly $125,000 in attorney’s fees and costs stemming from a lawsuit claiming the group colluded with Twitter to have her banned from the social media platform.
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Nancy Pelosi was right about Kevin McCarthy

At a fund-raiser last Saturday, the Tennessee GOP’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner presented Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, with an oversized gavel, a nod to his dream job as House speaker. Seven months after insurrectionists breached the Capitol and explicitly targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy used the occasion to make an ugly joke about hitting her.
Presidential ElectionSlate

The DOJ Official Who Tried to Steal the Election for Trump Has a Sweet New Gig

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that Jeffrey Bossert Clark—the Justice Department official who spearheaded an effort to overturn the 2020 election—sought to convince the Georgia General Assembly to throw out the actual results of the race and award its electoral votes to Donald Trump instead. In a draft letter, sent last December, Clark alleged that mass voter fraud had compromised the legitimacy of Georgia’s election, in which Joe Biden narrowly prevailed. As a remedy, Clark, speaking on behalf of the Justice Department, advised the state legislature to call itself into a special session, investigate the alleged fraud, and appoint “a separate slate of electors” who would cast their votes for Trump. Clark’s superiors ultimately quashed this attempt to nullify millions of valid votes.
Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene star in new Lincoln Project ad: ‘Last week in the Republican party’

The Lincoln Project on Wednesday came out with a new advertisement poking fun at Republican leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The 98-second video ‘Last week in the Republican Party’ features Congressman Jim Jordan’s interview with Spectrum News where he was questioned about speaking with former president Donald Trump on 6 January.
Cori Bush, Democrat demanding eviction halt, was sued for not paying rent

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who has been demanding a halt in evictions since last week, was sued for not paying thousands of dollars in rent in 2015. In early June 2015, the Circuit Court of St. Louis County, Missouri ordered Bush to pay $3,167.25, including court costs, to the plaintiff Trotwood Downs and Brittany Town Homes, state court records reviewed by Fox News show.
New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Nunes sues MSNBC, alleging Rachel Maddow defamed him

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is suing NBCUniversal for defamation, citing comments made by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in March regarding his dealings with an individual sanctioned by the U.S. government. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas alleges that Maddow and the network...

