A new survey has found that two-thirds of Republicans living in the American South would approve of seceding from the US to join a hypothetical new union of southern states.The alarming finding comes as the partisan alignment of different regions of the US becomes more extreme – and extends beyond politics and into Covid-19 vaccine takeup, with parts of the Southeast lagging well behind the rest of the country.The poll, conducted by YouGov and Bright Line Watch, saw respondents across the country asked whether they would support joining an imaginary “union” of neighbouring states.The pollsters divided the US into five...