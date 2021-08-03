Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 6-8

Cover picture for the articleVisit the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art from Saturday, August 7 to the end of October and explore the region’s finest major artists working in three-dimensional media. This exhibition includes objects in clay, glass, metal, fiber, wood, and mixed media. To kick off the exciting exhibition, on Saturday, August 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. an invitational exhibition will be held to showcase more than two dozen Southeastern artists who are recognized for their accomplishments in interior, architectural and environmental design. The night will include delicious food as well as live jazz music by the Dick Sisto Trio. Click here to visit the OMFA website.

