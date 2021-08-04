Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams’ Stafford avoids serious injury after thumb hit helmet

By DAN GREENSPAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lO37_0bH2YUHe00
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass during NFL football training camp practice in Irvine, Calif., Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — A piece of white tape wrapped around the base of his right thumb and a tan bandage on its joint were the only signs Tuesday that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had left practice early the previous day after hitting his throwing hand on a helmet.

Stafford was back in action, much to the surprise — and relief — of coach Sean McVay.

“Earlier today we were planning on him not practicing, and then he came out and he said, ‘No, I’m practicing.’ OK, you want to practice? Let’s go,” McVay said.

Stafford bruised his thumb Monday. X-rays did not show any fractures, and there were no indications of torn muscles, McVay said.

It’s the same thumb Stafford had surgery on earlier this year after playing with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament last season.

“Thumb kind of went numb when you get hit like that sometimes, so just was kind of unsure what was going on,” Stafford said. “And then our training staff and doctors and everybody checked it out, and nothing’s broken or fractured or torn, so just kind of worked on it through the night to try and get it ready to practice today. Felt good enough, so we came out and practiced.”

McVay would have been fine allowing Stafford to rest if he didn’t feel comfortable throwing. However, Stafford said it was important to participate in the first workout in full pads after being acquired in a trade from Detroit in March.

“I want to be out there with these guys every opportunity I get, whether I’m 100 percent or not,” Stafford said. “Every opportunity I get to call a play and run it against our defense and with our guys is an opportunity I need to get, and I don’t want to waste anything. If it was good enough to go, then I’m going to be out there to go.”

There were no signs of discomfort as Stafford completed a pass that traveled more than 50 yards in the air to DeSean Jackson. He also had long completions to Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

Other than a late interception by defensive back Nick Scott, which Stafford described as “as good a play as I’ve been around at the safety spot,” McVay was pleased with how the veteran performed, even if he wasn’t feeling his best.

“He certainly probably isn’t going to say anything, but he was able to throw the ball really well and made a lot of big-time plays today and got a bunch of good quality reps,” McVay said.

Stafford’s quick return can only help his reputation in the Rams’ locker room after LA acquired him in the offseason from Detroit for Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round selection.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald had been pestering Stafford during a walkthrough earlier in the day to move his thumb as confirmation there had been no serious injury. Stafford played along, and then he provided confirmation during practice.

“He’s a tough quarterback, a tough guy, and I’m just happy he’s good,” Donald said. “But that’s the type of guy you want, you know, that’s gonna be tough. That’s gonna work and gonna want to work.”

NOTES: Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry is expected to clear COVID-19 protocol and rejoin the team Wednesday. ... Rookie WR Tutu Atwell could come off the COVID-19 reserve list as early as Wednesday. Atwell, who was drafted 57th overall in the second round, will be slowly integrated into practice, McVay said. ... LT Andrew Whitworth was held out of practice to rest.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tutu Atwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rams Stafford#Ap#La#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Matthew Stafford Is The Second Best Quarterback In The NFC West

The NFC West is one of the most LOADED divisions in the league and the last two years have seen an arms race on both sides of the ball. The Rams‘ big move was of course adding Matthew Stafford for the low price of Jared Goff and two firsts. This sent the league into a tizzy, the Rams’ future was apparently mortgaged in perpetuity, Sean McVay is on the hot seat if it doesn’t work, Matthew Stafford couldn’t win a playoff game with “Megatron” so this was dumb, etc.
NFLDaily Breeze

Matthew Stafford’s thumb and guts look OK to Rams

IRVINE — The Rams didn’t expect Matthew Stafford to practice Tuesday, the day after he hurt his thumb by smacking it on a lineman’s helmet as he followed through on a pass during an 11-on-11 drill. But that doesn’t mean they were surprised when Stafford appeared on the field at...
NFLchatsports.com

Rams Should Re-Sign Gurley After Akers Injury

Forget Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson ... Eric Dickerson says if the Rams turn to a vet to help fill the RB void left after Cam Akers' injury -- they NEED to give Todd Gurley a call!. The former Rams superstar explained it all to TMZ Sports out at LAX...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Matthew Stafford Injury Update

After being eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year by the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams knew it needed to try and upgrade the quarterback position. By trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams pushed its chips all in and...
NFLallfans.co

49ers’ Jimmie Ward doesn’t sound too concerned about Rams’ Matthew Stafford

Kyle Shanahan admitted that he was frustrated by missing out on potentially pursuing Matthew Stafford in March. Instead, the Detroit Lions shipped the veteran quarterback to a division rival. The speed at which the trade went down shocked Shanahan, who thought he would have more time to get his San Francisco 49ers in the talks.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLSportsGrid

Sean McVay Emphasizes Need to Keep Darrell Henderson Healthy

Https://twitter.com/JourdanRodrigue/status/1419726563537408012. Cam Akers was expected to lead the Rams’ backfield in touches this season, but he was lost for the year after suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon. That makes Henderson the new favorite in the Rams’ backfield. The former third-round pick from the 2019 draft has plenty of talent, and he averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season. McVay told reporters that he believes Henderson is an “every-down back,” which gives him sizable fantasy upside.
NFLchatsports.com

More on what Andy Benoit is expected to do for Sean McVay with the Rams

Football Morning In America’s Peter King gave a shoutout to former colleague Andy Benoit on Sunday, days after it was announced that Benoit had been hired as an assistant to Sean McVay. King gave further insight into what Benoit’s duties will be with the LA Rams, as well as ridiculously high expectations.
NFLCBS Sports

Matthew Stafford rallies Rams after Cam Akers injury: 'We'll do everything we can to make him proud'

Matthew Stafford was hoping to revitalize the Los Angeles Rams offense with Cam Akers by his side. He'll have to wait another year for that opportunity. Akers was lost for the season when he tore his Achilles last week, a huge blow to the Rams rushing attack. The Rams were banking on Akers to pace the running game and become a viable receiving option out of the backfield in his second year. Now, Los Angeles is scrambling to replace his production as training camp opens.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Thumbskulls. LA Rams latest minor injury Matthew Stafford

The LA Rams are certainly flipping into the minor injury sequence at a record-breaking pace. First, it was the off-season injury to running back Cam Akers that ended his season. Then the Rams had to place rookie WR Tutu Atwell on the Reserve/COVID list. Then rookie TE/WR Jacob Harris was sidelined while a minor core muscle procedure heals. Next, it was rookie DB Robert Rochell’s wrist. Then it was rookie DL Bobby Brown III’s thumb.
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Gets in some reps Tuesday

Stafford (thumb) took part in a number of drills at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford kicked off the session with some light throws, proceeded to take snaps in the shotgun, moved on to handoffs with running backs and then connected with both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp deep down the field. If Stafford hadn't emerged from Monday's practice with a swollen right thumb due to hitting his hand on a teammate's helmet, it appeared he was going through his usual routine. According to Rodrigue, Stafford had X-rays come back negative and was scheduled to have the day off Tuesday, but he felt well enough to go through a full workload and still felt good after practice. He appears to have avoided any serious concerns, though it's worth keeping an eye on his practice work until fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams RB Darrell Henderson: Projecting His Workload

In the wake of running back Cam Akers suffering a torn Achilles leading up to training camp, the Los Angeles Rams are dealing with finding some combination of rushers to try and replace Akers' production. Currently, the Rams have Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy