Must-see Olympics: Women's basketball, track and field, women's water polo

Here are three things to watch late Wednesday and early Thursday at the Olympics (all times Pacific):. 1. Women’s basketball (5 a.m., USA): Rise and shine, sleepyheads, the chance to play for a medal is on the line for the eight remaining teams. The quarterfinals begin with China playing Serbia, followed by the United States against Australia. The Americans and the Opals are no strangers to each other, but their Olympic meetings are usually a round — or two — later than this. The U.S. is the five-time defending champion and three of those (in 2000, ’04 and ’08) came against Australia in the gold-medal game. The other quarterfinals: Japan-Belgium and Spain-France.