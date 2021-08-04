Deadline to apply for Decatur council vacancy Wednesday
DECATUR — Residents interested in serving on the Decatur City Council have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit a resume and cover letter to City Clerk Kim Althoff. Councilman Rodney Walker resigned last month, leaving a seat vacant on the seven-person council. It will be filled via majority vote of the remaining six council members, who are expected to review applicants in executive session of a special meeting slated for Monday.www.newsbug.info
Comments / 0