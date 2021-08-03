The Week in Reviews, Op. 315: Gil Shaham; Chloe Kim; Leonidas Kavakos and more

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra/Anatole Fistoulari. Sheffield-born Sinhalese cellist Rohan de Saram, better known these days as a former member of the Arditti Quartet, was one of the few in the 1970s to record Prokofiev’s first version of what became the Symphony Concerto, shaped by the young Rostropovich and exclusively championed by him up to his death. Though the two works for cello and orchestra have different opus numbers, there’s no denying (unless you’re Steven Isserlis) that the final form improves upon the original in every way – until we get to the cadenza of the 1938 work’s finale and its fascinating closing stages, which are utterly different from the flying exuberance of the Symphony Concerto. Here Saram’s near-perfect intonation and his introspective cast, not always an asset when thrusting forward movement is needed, come into their own. The personable playing of the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic under Anatole Fistoulari also makes a good case for the implosion of the argument; the lost soul of the original concerto, which sometimes seems to meander overmuch, is very much part of its character.