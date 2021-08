Joe White. a former Stilwell High School athletic coach and teacher passed away on the morning of Monday, August 9 after a battle with Leukemia. He was 90 years old. White lettered four years in football, basketball and track at Stilwell, graduating in 1950. On October 30, 1949 White became the first and to this day only SHS player to return both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown (85 and 65 yards respectively). He also rushed for 114 yards and scored another touch down as the Indians defeated Eufaula 26-0 at James Bradley Memorial Athletic Park in Stilwell. It was the first of many records he would write in the annals of Stilwell football history.