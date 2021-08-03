Cancel
Immigration

Immigrant Families Separated At The Border Are Finally Being Reunited, But Many Are Struggling Financially

By Adolfo Flores
buzzfeednews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the nearly four years she spent away from her sons in El Salvador after being separated at the border by the Trump administration, Lisy would dream of being able to hold them again. That day finally came last month through the work of a government task force, but the joyful reunion was quickly overshadowed by her inability to financially provide for her family.

