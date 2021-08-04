Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Highlights From Practice 6 of Packers Training Camp

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 1 day ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time at training camp, the Green Bay Packers put on shoulder pads and did some banging.

The first truly competitive period of the summer was a one-on-one pass-rushing drill. The defense was ready. After five practices of having to let the offense do whatever it wanted, Preston Smith pushed back Elgton Jenkins on the first rep, Kenny Clark notched two wins against rookie center Josh Myers, Rashan Gary overpowered right tackle Billy Turner for a pair of impressive wins and Dean Lowry split a pair against right guard Lucas Patrick.

The drill ended in scary fashion, though. Inside linebacker Kamal Martin, who blitzed frequently as a rookie, lined up as an outside linebacker against rookie offensive tackle Coy Cronk. After his first step, Martin hopped into the air, then crashed to the turf. Trainers rushed to his aid and the drill ended. Fortunately, Martin returned to action later in practice. According to a source, he was due for more testing on Tuesday afternoon.

Two-Minute Shutout

For the second consecutive day, the offense got a 2-minute drill. Starting at its 25 with 1:08 remaining and needing a touchdown, the Aaron Rodgers-led offensive was dealt a blow when Davante Adams dropped a deep pass up the left sideline.

Rodgers moved the chains with a fourth-and-10 completion to Juwann Winfree that picked up 25 yards to the defense’s 38. However, with only 8 seconds remaining, the extra plays needed to get into scoring position burned off a lot of time. The final play, with six defenders guarding the goal line, was a short pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that was stopped by linebacker Jonathan Garvin.

Jordan Love’s drive with the No. 2 offense went nowhere, with rookie defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, of all people, intercepting the ball.

“He had a great day,” fellow defensive lineman Dean Lowry said of Slaton. “Even in the defensive meeting, he was dunking in flipflops in our team meeting room. He brought it into practice. He’s had some good days. He’s someone who definitely passes the eye test and moves very well. It was fun to see him make a big play today.”

Play of the Day

At Carolina Panthers training camp, receiver Keith Kirkwood went up to reel in a pass from Sam Darnold but safety J.T. Ibe delivered a blow to the head. Kirkwood was carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. Not long thereafter, Ibe was released.

Contrast that to Packers training camp. On third-and-3, Rodgers threw a bit too high to Adams. Adams elevated but couldn’t quite corral the pass. Safety Adrian Amos could have taken out Adams or made a play on the ball that also could have put Adams in a tough spot. Instead, at the last second, Amos changed direction and the ball fell incomplete.

Packers Injury Report

New Injuries: ILB Kamal Martin suffered an injured left leg but returned.

Old Injuries: OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle).

“That was not a good injury,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s a shame because he’s done so much in terms of bringing that special teams value, but also he’s reliable when we’ve been putting him in there on defense. He brings so much needed depth to that position. Other guys are going to have to pick up the slack. That’s just the way the National Football League works unfortunately. I feel bad for him. Hopefully, we’ll get him back at some point.”

Returned to Practice: None.

Barnes’ Goal: Undrafted to NFL Leader in Tackles

Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes had one heck of a rookie season, going from undrafted to practice squad to starter to posting an elite snaps-per-tackle.

  • 15 hours ago

Highlights From Practice 5 of Packers Training Camp

Two-minute drills, offensive line depth, practice video, injury reports and much more in a quick-hitting review of Monday's day at Packers training camp.

  • Aug 2, 2021

Lewis One of ‘Dudes’ on Packers Roster That’s Built to Win

Speaking recently to Davante Adams, Marcedes Lewis said, “That’s when I was in my prime.’ He was like, ‘Nah, you’re just in a different prime now.’“

Non-Football Injury List: CB Kevin King (hamstring), S Will Redmond (foot), OLB Za’Darius Smith (back), LB Isaiah McDuffie (hamstring), DT Kingsley Keke (ankle).

Physically Unable to Perform List: TE Dominique Dafney (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), TE Josiah Deguara (knee).

Some Quick Reads

Preston Smith has $4.4 million reasons to have a strong bounce-back season. He had a good day on Tuesday to continue a strong training camp. Early in the day, he chased running back Aaron Jones down the line for a minimal gain. Later, on third-and-long, he stormed into the backfield to force Rodgers into a premature throw.

– Rodgers threw a rainbow of a corner route to Adams but cornerback Jaire Alexander came out of his zone to grab the interception. After dropping out of practice on Saturday with cramps, Alexander had been taking limited reps the past couple days.

– During the 2-minute drill, Jones got the ball on a third-and-1 and picked up the first down. However, he ran into linebacker Krys Barnes and was dropped like a ton of bricks.

– Allen Lazard had his most productive day. Late in practice, he caught passes to convert a third-and-9, second-and-8 and third-and-5.

– Rodgers has been picking on first-round cornerback Eric Stokes but it’s all in making the rookie battle-tested. Rodgers said as much after beating him for a completion recently. “He just pretty much was telling me that he was going to make me better day in, day out to where like if I got any questions, please don’t be hesitant to ask. We all got one goal in mind. He’s just trying to make me the best person I can be.”

– The first offensive line combination of the day had Jenkins at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Myers at center, Ben Braden at right guard and Turner at right tackle. The next series of plays had Braden at left guard and Lucas Patrick at right guard. In not-quite-breaking news, LaFleur said Myers “more than likely” would be the starter. Myers has taken just about every rep with the No. 1 offense.

– Fourth-year cornerback Josh Jackson has taken his lumps at the start of camp but Rodgers went 0-for-2 on deep balls to Adams and Devin Funchess.

– During a kickoff period, Amari Rodgers, DeAndre Thompkins, Chandon Sullivan and Kylin Hill were in the return rotation.

– Here’s All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on his role of mentor as he recovers from a torn ACL. “I think I’ve always tried to give everyone as much knowledge as I can. I think this has really tested me on my ability to articulate myself because I am more of a visual learner. I like to show people, so when I really can’t show anyone what to do, trying to articulate how to move your body in a certain way has been a learning and growing experience. It’s something that I would want if someone was in my shoes, so that’s kind of how I’ve been trying to approach this situation. It’s tough because (of) my knee. I only pop out for the last 10 minutes. I’m in the Hutson (Center) just sipping a martini and relaxing for the first hour and a half, and then I come out and pour some water on me so it looks like I did something.”

Packers Training Camp Schedule

The Packers will hold a closed practice on Wednesday, a public practice at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, and another closed practice on Friday before Saturday’s Family Night. Sunday is an off-day.

Here is the practice schedule.

Comments / 0

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
141
Followers
408
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Packers Injury Report#Ilb#Packers Roster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers WR Fires Back At Shannon Sharpe Over Lamar Jackson Criticism

You don’t see opposing NFL players go to bat for each very often these days. But Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t help but defend Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson because of Shannon Sharpe‘s criticism. A video of Jackson playing football on a concrete basketball court went viral last week. Sharpe is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Singles Out 1 Announcer For His Performance

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with how his situation with the Green Bay Packers was handled by the sports media. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be a fan of at least one prominent sports broadcaster. Late Tuesday night, Rodgers – who has...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Jenkins Makes Move to Left Tackle Seem Relatively Easy

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There aren’t 32 good left tackles in the NFL, let alone a bunch of competent backups. With All-Pro David Bakhtiari as the starter, the Green Bay Packers might have the best left tackle in the NFL. With Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins’ versatility, the Packers might have a superior backup plan.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Aaron Rodgers ends holdout from Packers, reports to training camp Tuesday

He’s here. After months of uncertainty, disgruntled quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in Green Bay for the start of Packers training camp. The reigning NFL MVP was a no-show throughout Green Bay’s offseason program, threatening to retire if the team didn’t trade him. While away from the Packers, Rodgers made a number of public cameos, appearing at the Kentucky Derby, The Match in Montana (where he played alongside PGA pros Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson), the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Tahoe and Hawaii with his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley of Big Little Lies fame. He also hosted Jeopardy! for a two-week spell in April.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Preston Smith Won’t Be Chasing Sacks of Cash

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After going from 12 sacks in 2019 to just four sacks in 2020, the Green Bay Packers slashed away at Preston Smith’s contract. In the original contract signed as part of Green Bay’s big free-agent haul in 2019, Smith was due to earn a $6.85 million base salary, a $4 million roster bonus, and other bonus money to push the cash value to $12 million. In the revamped contract, he was given a $1 million base salary, $6.25 million signing bonus and additional bonus money to push the value to $8 million.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Lewis One of ‘Dudes’ on Packers Roster That’s Built to Win

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After falling short of the Super Bowl the past two seasons, Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis sees a roster that’s built to win it all. “Top to bottom, I feel like even just the way we’re flying around now, I feel like we’re more explosive definitely on offense,” he said Monday at training camp. “We’re more explosive earlier on in camp than it’s been in a while for me. That scheme the defense has over there, we’re going to be tough to be reckon with. I try not to curse because I get excited.”
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

With Rodgers, Packers Move Up List of Super Bowl Favorites

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When there was uncertainty at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, sportsbooks were forced to set lines that straddled the line between Aaron Rodgers playing and not playing. Now, with Rodgers firmly back for the 2021 NFL season, more precise odds have been set by FanDuel.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Packers Add Beef to Defensive Line with Avery

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are adding some needed depth to their defensive line with the addition of Josh Avery, according to a source. Avery (6-3, 320) played at Southeast Missouri State. In two seasons, he recorded 41 total tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in 23 games. That included 1.5 sacks and six tackles for losses as a senior.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Evolving Depth Charts Necessitate Experiment with Martin

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During training camp last summer, rookie fifth-round pick Kamal Martin emerged as a potential starter at inside linebacker for the Green Bay Packers. Fast forward almost 12 months and a lot has changed. Krys Barnes, an undrafted free agent last year, has become the every-down linebacker. Plus, the team added veteran starter De’Vondre Campbell in June.
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Rodgers Helping Stokes Gain Seasoning

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A little unintentionally, Aaron Rodgers is getting rookie cornerback Eric Stokes ready for the season. Rodgers has thrown at Stokes early and often through the first six practices of training camp. Is that by request of the coaches, something former defensive backs coach Joe Whitt would ask of Rodgers? Because Rodgers wants to see what the rookie is made of? Or because Stokes has matched up frequently with Davante Adams?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: QB Lamar Jackson’s poor decision-making again puts himself and the Ravens in a difficult spot | COMMENTARY

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to hire a professional familiar with the inner workings of the NFL before his career starts moving downward or possibly implodes. Without question, he is the most explosive offensive player in the game, but he has no one around him to provide sound advice about his off-the-field behavior or even the multi-million dollar contract he is negotiating with the ...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

What the Eagles and Jalen Hurts can learn from the Ravens and Lamar Jackson

Jalen Hurts’s physical traits are well known. Eagles fans saw him blow through Budda Baker on a juice-filled touchdown run against Arizona in 2020. He ran for 106 yards in his first career start against the Saints. To become the Eagles’ legitimate franchise quarterback, however, improvements in the passing game...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLPosted by
PackerCentral

Bakhtiari Wants Yacht From Rodgers, Healthy Knee

GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari got Aaron Rodgers a tricked-out Aston Martin golf cart, complete with a monogrammed “12” on the front seat. Now, Bakhtiari wants a gift from his quarterback. “It’s only going to disappoint me if I don’t have a yacht come Christmas,” Bakhtiari said as part...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Lamar Jackson reportedly not vaccinated after positive COVID-19 test

Ravens, Lamar Jackson (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) By now, news of star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s positive COVID-19 test has gotten around, and it doesn’t look good for the Baltimore Ravens start of training camp. Pete Gilbert from WBAL TV recently confirmed that Jackson is not vaccinated, which means at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy