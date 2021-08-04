Join the library for Scene of the Crime, Paws to Read, and more
Visit the Forsyth County Library during the month of August for the Scene of the Crime program series. Presenters will include Dep. Sheriff Dr. Cardella and Crime Scene Supervisor Mariko Fujimura from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, retired GBI agent Jim Baker of Southern Professional Investigations, podcaster Victoria Lemos of Archive Atlanta, novelist Debra H. Goldstein, and forensic science specialist Dr. Jon Hager.www.forsythnews.com
