Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth County, GA

Join the library for Scene of the Crime, Paws to Read, and more

By From staff reports
Forsyth County News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit the Forsyth County Library during the month of August for the Scene of the Crime program series. Presenters will include Dep. Sheriff Dr. Cardella and Crime Scene Supervisor Mariko Fujimura from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, retired GBI agent Jim Baker of Southern Professional Investigations, podcaster Victoria Lemos of Archive Atlanta, novelist Debra H. Goldstein, and forensic science specialist Dr. Jon Hager.

www.forsythnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
City
Forsyth, GA
County
Forsyth County, GA
Forsyth County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Forsyth County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raina Telgemeier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Forensic Science#Catholic Church#Crime Scene#Dep#Gbi#Archive Atlanta#Free Comic Book Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective,” Reuters reported.
Public HealthNBC News

Obama scraps plans for 60th birthday bash amid Covid surge

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday party on Saturday because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The event at Martha's Vineyard was months in the making and had taken into account all public health guidelines, the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, said. “Due to...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy