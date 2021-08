Immigration advocates had put their lawsuit on hold to give the Biden administration time to phase out the Trump-era Title 42 measure. But they say they're tired of waiting. The Biden administration is heading back to court to defend itself in a case about the border. Activists say the White House is unjustly using a rule put in place at the start of the pandemic as an excuse to keep out asylum-seekers. This rule is called Title 42. The Trump White House initially used it to allow border agents to quickly remove tens of thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups say it's time for the government to stop using it. Here with more is NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.