Media Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 3, 2021

New Traffic Signal: Mariposa Road & Yates Road

WHAT: New Traffic Signal Set to Four-Way Flash

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Intersection of Mariposa and Yates Roads in Victorville, Calif.

DESCRIPTION: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Mariposa and Yates Roads. The new signal will operate on four-way flash throughout the day on Wednesday, Aug. 4 while crews work to bring power to the signal. Barring any delays, the signal is expected to be fully operational by 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes. Those who must travel in the vicinity are advised to exercise extreme caution. Delays are to be expected, and drivers should budget extra time for their commutes.

Questions can be directed to (760) 955-5205.

# # #