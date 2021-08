The 2nd match between the Minnesota Twins and the Cincinnati Reds will be held at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 12:35 PM EDT. The Twins are 2-3 in their last five games this season. Minnesota managed to avoid a sweep against the Cardinals and won the second match of their three-game series. Minnesota won the first meeting with the Reds following a 7-6 victory last Tuesday. The team is sitting on a 45-62 record and they are in last place in the AL Central standings.