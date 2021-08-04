Local roundup: Fish, Silver Knights down Unicorns

Norwich — Brandon Fish (UMass-Lowell) had an RBI double and scored as the Nashua Silver Knights beat the Norwich Sea Unicorns on Tuesday night, 5-2, in a Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England game at Dodd Stadium.

Connor Hujsak (VCU) singled and scored twice for the Silver Knights (21-32).

Brooklyn's Hunter Yaworski (Mitchell) had two hits, including a triple, with a run and an RBI for the Sea Unicorns (25-33) and Korey Morton (UConn) doubled and scored.

Little League baseball (8-10)

• Westport beat East Lyme on Monday, 11-0, to win the state championship. Ethan Chantrell had two hits and John Roberts singled for East Lyme. Its other players were Greyson Biggs, Alexander Biscotto, Kyle Cellemme, Blake Gianakos, Colton Glover, Drew Joyce, Owen McDonald, Benny Perkins, Rocco Russo, Brayden Santos and Jayson Tejada.