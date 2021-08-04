Red Oak first responders host annual National Night Out

(Red Oak) -- For the fifth time in six years, KMAland residents flocked to Red Oak’s Fountain Square Park Tuesday evening for the annual celebration of emergency personnel. First responders in the community put on the fifth annual Red Oak National Night Out featuring the Red Oak Police Department, Fire Department, and several others. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the event puts a new twist on the nationally known event that allows the first responders to instead host the event themselves.