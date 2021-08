Crystal Dunn wants you to know her face and hear her voice. If you follow soccer, you probably should pay attention to her anyway. She's the attacker-turned-defender who has been playing out of position at left-back for the U.S. women's national team in recent years -- and doing it well enough to come in at No. 6 on ESPN FC's Women's Rank. If the USWNT manages to medal in the Tokyo Olympics, Dunn will almost certainly play a key role on both sides of the ball.